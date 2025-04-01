ABS Expands Singapore Footprint

Increasing demand from shipowners for ABS services in Singapore has prompted ABS to invest in an expanded regional head office housing research and development capabilities.

The Science Park Drive facility will also include a new Operation Support Center to support expanded remote survey capabilities in the Pacific region.

“ABS has been investing in ensuring our capabilities in Singapore are cutting edge and able to support our clients’ rapidly evolving needs. Now we have brought them all together under one roof in a truly world class facility designed to foster collaboration and turbo charge our innovation. Our clients in the region now have one stop access to a powerful resource of specialists focused on ensuring their fleets are at the forefront of safety and compliance performance,” said ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki.

“Singapore is at the center of global shipping, and we are committed to investing right here in the heart of Singapore.”



