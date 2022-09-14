ABS Grants AIP for HHI's New Liquified CO2 Carrier Design

The next generation ultra large liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier for Hyundai Heavy Industries Group (HHI) and Hyundai Glovis has received an approval in principle (AIP) at Gastech from ABS and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Maritime Administrator.

The 74,000 m3 design builds on the 40,000 m3 “super gap” technology developed in 2021 by HHI, Hyundai Glovis, G-Marine Service, and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (KSOE).

A total of nine cylindrical tanks were applied to maximize the load carried and LNG-fueled propulsion engines were installed in response to environmental regulations. ABS approved the basic carrier design and the RMI Maritime Administrator provided acceptance of design and equivalent arrangements as required.

Executives from HHI, KSOE, Hyundai Glovis, and the RMI Maritime Administrator joined ABS at Gastech for the presentation of the AIP certificates.

“We are proud to support the development of innovative vessels such as this carrier which have the potential to play a critical role in the burgeoning carbon value chain. ABS is committed to supporting the safe adoption of these technologies across the industry, and we are honored to collaborate with HHI, Hyundai Glovis, KSOE, G-Marine Service, the RMI Maritime Administrator, and others who share this philosophy,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology.