ABS Grants Approval in Principle for Seatrium NEXTGEN Energy Hub

Seatrium has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its NEXTGEN Energy Hub offshore concept.

The NEXTGEN Energy Hub is designed to integrate ammonia storage and bunkering, power generation and marine electric vessel charging within a single offshore platform.

Seatrium said the concept is intended to support the maritime energy transition by combining infrastructure for cleaner marine fuels, offshore power generation and charging capabilities for electric vessels.

The concept is based on Seatrium’s proprietary GraviBED platform, which the company said is designed to support scalable offshore ammonia solutions while maintaining operational performance in dynamic offshore conditions.

The development builds on its strategic memorandum of understanding with ABS and reflects the company’s focus on offshore, marine and energy transition solutions, according to Seatrium.