ABS and HD Hyundai to Continue Work on Autonomous Projects

ABS and HD Hyundai signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to continue working together on marine autonomy projects. Building on shared efforts to expand the development of autonomous navigation technology into critical vessel machinery and safety systems, the organizations met again at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to finalize the agreement covering four areas:

Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Machinery Health Management Function (HiCBM)

Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Safety Management Function (HiCAMS)

Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (Hi-GAS+ SMART FGSS)

Artificial Intelligence-based Smart LNG Boil-off Gas Management System (Hi-GAS+ AI CHS)

“This is an exciting time for innovation and technology breakthroughs in maritime, and we are looking forward to continuing to evolve industry solutions with HD Hyundai to drive more efficient operations and advances in safety, addressing the challenges of today and those in the future,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

The scope of the MoU builds on the previous Strategic Framework Agreement that the companies signed at the 2022 CES. Under that agreement, ABS worked with HD Hyundai subsidiaries, Avikus and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE), which led to the demonstration of technology developed by Avikus, enabling the 180,000 cbm liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier, Prism Courage, to sail in autonomous mode, under direct supervision, for roughly half of its voyage across the Pacific Ocean.

“The Prism Courage voyage was a milestone for the entire shipping industry and demonstrated the potential of artificial intelligence and autonomous functions to contribute to safe navigation at sea,” Wiernicki said.

“Through this agreement with ABS, we expect to further advance autonomous vessel technology that will support autonomous engine room operations as well as safety management,” said Ki-sun Chung, President and CEO of HD Hyundai.

ABS and HD Hyundai are coordinating joint development projects (JDPs) to begin in the first quarter of 2023.