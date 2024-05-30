Marine Link
ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Sign JDP to Advance 3D Printing

May 30, 2024

Source: ABS

ABS and representatives from an HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) consortium signed a joint development agreement (JDP) that paves the way for the onboard manufacture of repair parts.

Using a digital library for the design process and 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), the consortium aims to support rapid maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) on sailing merchant vessels focused on metallic materials. Project partners include ABS; HHI; CScam, 3D printer manufacturer; and KITECH, digital library developer.

Building upon a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that was signed last year, the JDP outlines a scope of work that includes among others, the development of a framework and methodology to assess parts fabricated at sea, starting with non-class parts as a benchmark against onshore printed samples.

“This is the first time a class society has been involved from the beginning of such research, and ABS is proud to provide guidance and our deep technological experience to this distinguished group of companies. We look forward to exploring the possibilities of additive manufacturing, which promises to support more efficient operations in the maritime industry,” said Dr. Gu Hai, ABS Vice President, Technology.

In parallel, ABS, HHI and CScam have also started New Technology Qualification (NTQ) procedures on additive manufacturing systems. So far, HHI and CScam have achieved NTQ Stage 1 and 2 from ABS, the first NTQ on additive manufacturing in Korea.

