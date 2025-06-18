ABS Issues AIP for Floating Nuclear Power Module

ABS issued approval in principle (AIP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for a concept of a floating small modular reactor (SMR)-powered power module.

The design is intended to generate electricity offshore and near shore, supporting port facilities and onshore communities. ABS completed design reviews based on the ABS Requirements for Nuclear Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications.

The AIP is the second for a floating nuclear power barge design from HD KSOE and is the latest step in a long running collaboration with ABS on nuclear technologies, including another power barge design and a groundbreaking 15k teu nuclear propelled containership.