ABS Issues CyberSafety Certification for Nabtesco Engine Control System

After prototype testing in January 2023, classification society ABS has issued the world's first ABS CyberSafety Product Design Assessment (PDA) certification for the main engine and main propulsion remote control systems (M-800 series) from Nabtesco Corporation.

“In vessel operations today, more and more components are connected and reliant on digitally enabled systems that introduce new risks and vulnerabilities into the maritime supply chain. By addressing the risks early at the individual component and equipment levels, equipment manufacturers can help mitigate potential negative impacts. This PDA for Nabtesco provides a comprehensive certification solution that demonstrates their commitment to cybersecurity,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

ABS said it provided review and approval for the various components of the M-800 series including the micro-computer unit, which is a control system for diesel and turbine engines as well as the relevant components in the remote-control system.

“Cybersecurity risks continue to evolve which is why it is important that our equipment not only meets but exceeds the latest industry standards and requirements. ABS certification of our remote-control system enables us to meet the growing need for cyber secure equipment and prepares us and our customers for upcoming IACS Unified Requirements on cybersecurity, UR E26 and E27,” said Yukihiro Mizutani, President, Nabtesco Marine Control Systems Company.

In addition to the PDA, Nabtesco also obtained a service provider approval from ABS for CyberSafety in January 2021.