Wärtsilä Secures VLEC Systems Deal with Hyundai Heavy Industries

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has been contracted to supply cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for two very large ethane carriers (VLEC) under construction at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

The vessels are being built for a Malaysian shipowner, with the order booked in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Wärtsilä’s scope includes engineering of the cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems, as well as delivery of equipment, instrumentation and an integrated cargo control system.

The company said its systems form essential elements of the vessel design, supporting safe and efficient cargo operations.

“This contract once again highlights our market-leading position in this vessel segment. We understand that gas carrier operators rely on safe and efficient cargo handling. To ensure safety and efficiency, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions draws on its extensive experience and deep in-house expertise,” said Harald Øverland, Sales Manager at Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The equipment is scheduled to be delivered to the shipyard in March 2027.