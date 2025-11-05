ABS and Korean Agency to Advance Smart Ship Technologies

ABS and Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the international standardization of smart ship and shipyard technologies related to shipbuilding and ship maintenance, repair and overhaul.

Through a series of joint workshops and seminars, the organizations will exchange information to strengthen international standardization capabilities and streamline certification procedures for Korean equipment manufacturers. The MOU also allows ABS and KATS to develop a conformity assessment framework to verify equipment compliance with various international regulations.

“It’s important to have an open dialogue with valued colleagues to address technical, operational and regulatory topics. We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with KATS and are looking forward to finding efficiencies related to smart technologies and equipment compliance,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.



