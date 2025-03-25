ABS, MPA Expand Partnership to Drive Innovation, Workforce Development

New ABS Singapore Maritime Safety Centre to support immersive training in alternative fuels and safety operations



The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have renewed their long-standing partnership with the signing of a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) focused on accelerating maritime innovation, talent development, and regulatory collaboration. The expanded agreement reinforces Singapore’s position as a leading global maritime hub, while further advancing ABS’ commitment to next-generation maritime safety and sustainability.



ABS to Launch High-Tech Maritime Safety Centre in Singapore

As part of the renewed five-year MOU, ABS will invest USD $4.5 million to establish the ABS Singapore Maritime Safety Centre, a cutting-edge facility that will provide immersive training for seafarers and maritime professionals. The centre will form a key pillar of MPA’s broader Maritime Energy Training Facility (METF) initiative, aimed at supporting the industry’s energy transition.



Designed to simulate complex, real-world scenarios without the risks associated with live vessel operations, the centre will use virtual reality (VR), game-based systems, and other advanced technologies to equip maritime personnel with the skills needed for safe and efficient vessel operations in an increasingly digital and decarbonised industry.



Supporting Safety and Alternative Fuels Training

A central feature of the ABS Singapore Maritime Safety Centre will be its focus on training in the safe handling of alternative fuels—including ammonia, methanol, and battery-electric propulsion systems. These next-generation energy sources are expected to play a critical role in helping the maritime sector meet its net-zero emissions goals, and ensuring that seafarers and shore-based staff are prepared to operate them safely is a top priority.



By providing advanced, hands-on training, the centre will help build a future-ready maritime workforce, support maritime decarbonisation, and open up new employment opportunities in Singapore and the wider region.



Leaders Emphasize Shared Commitment

Christopher J. Wiernicki, Chairman and CEO of ABS, emphasized the importance of training and collaboration in the maritime energy transition:

“The maritime industry’s transition to net zero demands not only innovation but also a workforce equipped to deliver all of the advances in technology and fuel without compromising safety. Through this expanded collaboration with MPA, ABS is committed to advancing research and development, nurturing talent, and delivering world-class training that empowers seafarers and shore-based professionals alike.”

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, welcomed the renewal of the partnership: “The renewal of MPA’s MOU with ABS underscores our shared vision for a sustainable and future-ready maritime sector. By combining expertise in R&D, talent development and workforce training, we are strengthening Singapore as a global hub for maritime innovation and the upskilling of maritime professionals.”



Driving Maritime Transformation Through Collaboration

This expanded collaboration between ABS and MPA comes at a pivotal moment for the maritime industry, as ports, shipping lines, and technology providers globally work to address the dual challenges of digital transformation and climate change. The launch of the ABS Singapore Maritime Safety Centre reflects both organizations’ commitment to leading this transition with bold innovation, safety-first principles, and global cooperation.