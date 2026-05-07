Coast Guard Awards Contract for New Training Facilities

The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a contract valued at up to $400 million to Whiting Turner Contracting Company for the design and construction of new facilities at Coast Guard Training Center (TRACEN) Cape May, New Jersey. This marks the largest shore construction award in Coast Guard history and is part of a broader effort to modernize the service’s only accession point for enlisted personnel.

The enhancements are funded through the Working Families Tax Cut Act (WFTCA), which includes historic investments to upgrade training facilities and infrastructure, and annual appropriations. The Coast Guard will use this funding to solidify TRACEN Cape May as the nation’s premier location for developing military enlisted members.

Currently, TRACEN Cape May has capacity to train 5,500 recruits annually without relying on temporary modifications. With the realization of the new barracks, the Coast Guard expects to increase its number of annual recruits to more than 8,000 annually by 2030. The WFTCA funding will focus on permanent improvements to support these new targets.

Planned projects include:

Construction of barracks buildings to accommodate 8,000 recruits annually.

Demolition and disposal of abandoned steam trenches and building foundations.

Temporary facilities with utilities and C5IT connections.

Relocation of electrical duct banks and transformers.

Demolition of two existing barracks, James and Healy Halls.

Construction of a new VIP review stand, grandstands with cantilevered shading, and a new parade path.

Construction of a new multi-purpose training facility housing seamanship training, an indoor graduation space, an indoor track, and a new drill hall.

an indoor graduation space, an indoor track, and a new drill hall. Construction of a new galley.

Construction of a new fire station, replacing a building from the 1920s with new, modern, state-of-the-art ventilation systems that allow all fire apparatus to be stored together and indoors.

Projects will specifically address berthing, messing, instruction, and life safety improvements for recruits and staff. The Coast Guard is moving efficiently to deliver these enhanced facilities, taking advantage of funding that enables investments previously deferred due to budgetary constraints. Contracted work will be conducted in phases to minimize interruption to recruit training.