ABS Names Lennon VP for Offshore Wind

ABS has appointed Greg Lennon Vice President of Global Offshore Wind.

“Greg is a leader who will build on the numerous successes of our offshore wind team and accelerate our continued support of the burgeoning industry here in the U.S. and globally. He will position us to be ready and able to support the President’s ambition to install 30GWs of offshore wind by 2030 and to work with our global partners to deliver over 150GWs targeted for 2030 around the world,” said Peter Fitzpatrick, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“Our strong global team is participating in key projects all over the world. These include the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland as well as verification of the first U.S. project off Block Island, Rhode Island and classing the first Jones Act Service Operating Vessel and Wind Turbine Installation Vessel. We will look to build on our strength in a range of areas including floating offshore technologies and support the offshore wind supply chain through project design and construction to operations, leveraging our leading U.S. presence and our international team strength,” said Lennon.

Greg has more than 20 years’ energy industry experience with Fortune 500 and global energy companies, most recently with Mitsui and Co., where he created new business for their Energy and Infrastructure Division, covering offshore wind. Prior to Mitsui, he was with the Power Authority of New York, NRG Energy, Engie (formerly International Power) and Avista Corp. He has worked in various energy markets across the U.S. and Canada, creating global strategic partnerships for renewable generation sources and infrastructure. He holds a degree from Saint Anselm College as well as an MA and MBA from Boston College.