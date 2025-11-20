ABS Offers Best Practice for Energy Efficiency Retrofits

The latest analysis from ABS, Retrofits for Energy and Emissions Improvements, provides critical insights into the impact of retrofitting, including classification and statutory requirements, as well as best practices for implementation.

The report builds upon the conclusions presented in the ABS 2025 Outlook, Beyond the Horizon: Vision Meets Reality. With an array of retrofit options available, each offering potential improvements dependent on a range of factors, the report provides comprehensive analysis and scenarios to guide shipowners in their decision-making.

The report also provides recommendations based on best practices from shipowners and managers to help stakeholders make informed decisions at each phase of a project, from technology evaluation to application.

ABS concludes the report with a market update including the latest statistics on global shipyard capacity for implementing new energy efficiency technologies.

“The maritime sector is navigating an increasingly complex web of not just regulations but also solutions aiming to support compliance and drive new efficiencies. Shipowners must view their vessels as interconnected systems and consider how various retrofitting options can impact operations and each other. ABS is well placed to support these decisions with industry-leading insight, standards and guidance,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Executive Vice President of Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer.



