EcoNavis Completes Second Eco Boss Cap Retrofit for Kaizen

EcoNavis Solutions has completed retrofit installation of its Eco Boss Cap to a second vessel operated by Thailand-based Kaizen Ship Management. The successful installation marks the first repeat order for the energy-saving propeller technology since market introduction last year.

The latest retrofit, carried out last week on the 32,491dwt bulk carrier YC Fortitude, follows the July 2025 installation on the 31,807dwt general cargo ship SYFC Araya. After six months of operation the ship manager reported fuel savings in 2.2% to 2.5% range.

The decision to install the novel propeller hub to a second vessel was based on measured performance improvements observed in service, alongside internal verification across different loading and operational profiles.

Both installations were completed during drydock at a Chinese yard, following successful factory acceptance testing. Eco Boss Cap casting and machining was carried out by EcoNavis’ partner Zhenjiang Supersoar Marine Propulsion, with the project taking three months to complete from order confirmation to installation.

The Eco Boss Cap is designed to mitigate propeller hub vortex cavitation, a known source of propulsion and energy efficiency loss, through a patented configuration of internal chambers and flow passages that modify pressure distribution at the propeller hub.

Unlike conventional fin-based devices, each Eco Boss Cap is designed for the individual vessel to which it will be installed using parametric modelling and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) optimization.

While the overall external geometry remains broadly consistent, flow characteristics are refined to maximize efficiency gains for each vessel’s specific profile.

For YC Fortitude’s 5260mm diameter four-blade fixed pitched propeller, EcoNavis undertook a vessel-specific optimization process to account for differences in propeller loading patterns and operating conditions compared with the first installation.

EcoNavis estimates that the Eco Boss Cap can deliver up to a 5% improvement in propeller efficiency depending on vessel type and operating conditions, with typical fuel savings in the 2 to 4% range and a return on investment achievable within a relatively short period.