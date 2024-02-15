ABS Opens LNG Academy in Qatar

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has inaugurated the ABS Global LNG Academy, a cutting-edge training center dedicated to using the latest techniques to educate mariners in modern liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel operations.

Located in Doha and supported by QatarEnergy, the Academy is a coordinated effort with industry partners, who are working together to make the ABS LNG Academy the global epicenter for LNG-related training and development.

Establishing the training center is also a key part of ABS’ support of Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and the Tawteen Program, which focuses on education and quality employment for Qatari nationals.

The academy will not just act as a crucial LNG training center, but will also be part of QatarEnergy’s localization program for services and industries in the energy sector ‘TAWTEEN’ and an LNG Centre of Excellence in Qatar.

“Qatar offers an ideal location for the establishment of ABS’ global LNG Academy, allowing us to combine Qatar’s LNG operational leadership with ABS’ record of safety leadership and technical and regulatory LNG knowledge. This one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art facility offers a unique learning experience both on board and through immersive classroom simulation training,” said Christopher Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

The center is designed to offer theoretical and practical training to support safety in the various aspects of LNG carriage and the safe handling of LNG as a marine fuel. The training facility goes beyond the average training experience, offering online, virtual and classroom options for interactive and continuous learning.