ABS Opens U.S. Cruise Center of Excellence

ABS has opened the ABS Cruise Center of Excellence, its dedicated global hub for the cruise sector, located in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The center expands ABS’ local presence and provides cruise operators with direct access to industry-leading classification, risk management, compliance and performance software and engineering services.

The new center brings together local experts specializing in classification, risk consulting, and sustainability, while serving as a strategic connection point to ABS’ worldwide technical resources and deep marine expertise. This integrated approach enables faster, more effective support for clients navigating complex challenges in ship design, operations, and regulatory compliance.

“As operators invest in larger, more technologically sophisticated cruise ships, ABS draws on its extensive experience from across the marine and offshore industries to help ensure new capabilities and assets are introduced without compromising safety. At the same time, our industry-leading technical expertise and comprehensive solutions help owners improve operational efficiency and navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape,” said John McDonald, ABS Chairman and CEO.

ABS and its affiliates support cruise operators through asset and portfolio improvement programs that enhance energy efficiency, operational performance and sustainability goals including future fuels expertise and carbon accounting.

The cruise center provides comprehensive training resources and risk management solutions covering safety systems, cybersecurity, lifecycle strategies, and operational resilience. It also offers advanced digital solutions to streamline regulatory compliance, enhance vessel safety and reliability, and reduce manual workload through data-driven vessel management tools.



