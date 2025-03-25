ABS, Pacific International Lines ink MOU

ABS and Pacific International Lines (PIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Singapore Maritime Week that establishes a framework to collaborate on projects related to maritime technology, sustainability and safety management systems.

“To make meaningful progress in this era of rapid change, we need strategic industry collaborations like this one with PIL. We look forward to capitalizing on our unique strengths and capabilities in maritime compliance and cutting-edge technologies to advance safety, emissions reduction and operational efficiency,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO.

As part of the overall strategic partnership, the MOU allows ABS and PIL to exchange technical knowledge and jointly explore innovative maritime technologies. The ABS Technology and Singapore Innovation Research Center will provide modeling and simulation to support PIL’s new vessel constructions and existing vessel retrofits.

ABS Sustainability specialists will work with PIL to develop an energy-efficiency strategy including techno-economic studies, and the implementation of practical decarbonization measures that enhance environmental performance.

Safety is another key focus area of the agreement, with ABS providing guidance for Port State Control improvement and aligning safety standards with global best practices. Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, said: “This MOU reinforces our commitment and supports our plans to future-proof our fleet. Partnering with ABS allows us to leverage world-class expertise to drive innovation, advance decarbonization, and enhance safety management. This long-term collaboration is a testament to our dedication to driving progress, ensuring that we stay ahead of regulatory changes while maintaining operational excellence and environmental responsibility.”