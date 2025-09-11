ABS, Partners Launch Electrification and Battery Safety Alliance

Representatives from American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), University of Michigan, Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and Sea Forrest Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore batteries and electrification in maritime applications.

The agreement establishes a cooperative framework for the organizations to collaborate on academic and scientific projects related to battery technologies and electrification capabilities, with activities to include the development of publications and reports along with joint research projects and workshops.

“Electrification is a key technology in the industry that offers tangible benefits in marine and offshore operations, supporting advancements in efficiency and regulatory compliance. ABS is proud to work with leading research institutions like the University of Michigan and Singapore Institute of Technology, as well as forward-thinking innovators such as Sea Forrest, to strengthen maritime safety around these important technologies,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“This collaboration spans the globe and unites three sectors that are essential to advancing maritime electrification—academia, industry, and technology development—and we’re looking forward to creating a pathway to move promising ideas from the lab to the marketplace,” added Karen A. Thole, the Robert J. Vlasic Dean of Engineering at the University of Michigan.