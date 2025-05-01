Marine Link
ABS Publishes Dual-Fuel Propulsion Advisory Report

May 1, 2025

ABS has published the Dual-Fuel Solutions for Newbuild Vessels. Credit: ABS

ABS has published the Dual-Fuel Solutions for Newbuild Vessels, a report that examines dual-fuel propulsion options focused on hydrocarbon-based fuel coupled with liquefied natural gas (LNG), methanol and ammonia.

Choosing the right dual-fuel propulsion system for a new vessel requires a balance of regulatory compliance, infrastructure readiness, safety considerations, operational flexibility and long-term economic viability, the report emphasizes. 

“Shipowners are looking at all fuels, including alternative fuels and dual-fuel combinations that can help them meet both current and future regulatory standards," said Stergios Stamopoulos, ABS Director, Global Sustainability. "As a trusted advisor for the maritime industry, ABS provides in-depth analysis in this report, letting owners know what to consider and what to pay close attention to as they are planning new vessels."

Ship Notes

