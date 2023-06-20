Marine Link
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
ABS Qualifying Subsea Ammonia Storage

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 20, 2023

John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and COO, with Marius Bjørn, NOV Business Director

ABS is providing new technology qualification services for subsea ammonia storage technology from NOV Subsea Production Systems.

The 200-cubic-meter prototype subsea storage unit is en route to NOV’s testing facility in Norway where large-scale product validation tests are planned for later this summer.

The subsea storage system is part of a Joint Development Project that includes ABS, NOV Subsea Production Systems, Equinor, The Research Council of Norway and The Net Zero Technology Centre.

The subsea technology is a new solution for the safe storage of larger volumes of fluids such as ammonia and other maritime e-fuels, enhanced oil recovery chemicals and production chemicals. It consists of the following main elements: storage units, a fluid transfer and refilling system, heating and circulation system, control and instrumentation, power supply, and structure and foundation.

NOV’s website says: “At water depths of over 100m and temperatures below 43°F (6°C), ammonia stays liquid, and membrane-based storage technology can store clean energy in the form of liquid ammonia as a hydrogen energy carrier. Thus, we offer economical storage of ammonia in liquid form while providing protection for both rig personnel and marine life.”

