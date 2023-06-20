ABS Qualifying Subsea Ammonia Storage

ABS is providing new technology qualification services for subsea ammonia storage technology from NOV Subsea Production Systems.

The 200-cubic-meter prototype subsea storage unit is en route to NOV’s testing facility in Norway where large-scale product validation tests are planned for later this summer.

The subsea storage system is part of a Joint Development Project that includes ABS, NOV Subsea Production Systems, Equinor, The Research Council of Norway and The Net Zero Technology Centre.

The subsea technology is a new solution for the safe storage of larger volumes of fluids such as ammonia and other maritime e-fuels, enhanced oil recovery chemicals and production chemicals. It consists of the following main elements: storage units, a fluid transfer and refilling system, heating and circulation system, control and instrumentation, power supply, and structure and foundation.

NOV’s website says: “At water depths of over 100m and temperatures below 43°F (6°C), ammonia stays liquid, and membrane-based storage technology can store clean energy in the form of liquid ammonia as a hydrogen energy carrier. Thus, we offer economical storage of ammonia in liquid form while providing protection for both rig personnel and marine life.”



