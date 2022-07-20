ABS and SHI JDP to Develop Smart Hull Monitoring Software

Classification society ABS said it has signed a joint development project (JDP) with South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI) aiming to enhance hull safety with smart ship technology for Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) using a hull sensor package that will allow for more informed and targeted hull surveys.

SHI’s Hull Stress Monitoring System (HSMS) will be developed in accordance with the ABS Smart Functions Guide. The system will be installed on a newbuild containership scheduled for delivery in 2024.

The HSMS software will be integrated into SHI’s proprietary SVESSEL Smart Platform, designed to expedite the transition from analog-based conventional ship systems into a digital-based lifecycle vessel management approach.

Upon completion of the JDP, SHI will be eligible to receive a Product Design Assessment (PDA) for SMART (SHM), Tier 3. The vessels will be eligible to receive the notation ABS SMART (SHM) Tier 3 upon installation of the HSMS system on board.

“Together with SHI, we are committed to advancing safety and efficiency with the application of smart software and digital techniques,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology. “As a leader in supporting the adoption of smart technologies at sea, we are proud to work with forward-looking companies such as SHI to continue to develop practical applications for the technology with a focus on safer operations.”

"Through this joint development with ABS, we expect to provide the enhanced hull structural health monitoring and prediction package in the SVESSEL Smart Platform," said Hyun Joe Kim, PhD, SHI Vice President, Ship & Offshore Performance Research Center. “To reach the goal, the collaboration between ship builder and class society is quite essential, and we're very pleased to work with ABS. This will be the one of the most beneficial solutions to our clients among the solutions provided in our SVESSEL platform in terms of safer operation and management.”