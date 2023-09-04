ABS Signs MoU to Develop Hydrogen-Fueled Passenger Vessel

ABS signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea Hydrogen Industry Association (KHIA) and the University of Ulsan, Foundation for Industry Cooperation to develop a small, 40-seat vessel for tourism, equipped with electric propulsion using a 350kW hydrogen fuel cell.

The zero-emission vessel qualifies as one of the research, development and demonstration projects associated with Korea’s national hydrogen strategy.

Ock Taeck Lim, Professor at the University of Ulsan, said the MOU with ABS and KHIA will provide an opportunity to explore differentiated technologies in the fields of hydrogen and shipbuilding.

“ABS is proud to explore new technologies and work together on innovative projects with knowledgeable stakeholders such as KHIA and the University of Ulsan. We look forward to supporting this hydrogen vessel project with our deep technical knowledge and regulatory expertise to enhance the safety of the maritime industry and bring about a smooth transition to clean energy,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.

In December 2022, ABS approved the design of Provaris’ H2Neo compressed H2 carrier, an industry first for a bulk hydrogen gas carrier. In September 2022, ABS granted approval in principle (AIP) for a 20,000cbm liquefied hydrogen carrier design from Samsung Heavy Industries.



