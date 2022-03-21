ABS Updates RoRo Vessel Rules in Response to Fires

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Classification society ABS announced it has updated its rules addressing electric vehicles on board RoRo vessels in response to "industry concerns" over a number of recent ship fires.

U.S.-based ABS said the new requirements introduced within its marine vessel rules apply to supplemental fire detection, alarms and firefighting equipment as well as provisions associated with vehicle recharging. They take effect for newbuild vessels on July 1, 2022.

The classification organization claims it is the first to adapt its rules to account for the specific challenges presented by increasing volumes of battery-operated vehicles transported by sea.

A number of fires have broken out aboard RoRo vessels over the past few years, including most recently the car carrier Felicity Ace, which gained international media attention after it caught fire with nearly 4,000 luxury vehicles on board and sunk off the Portuguese Azores archipelago.

“Although recent incidents have not affected ABS-classed vessels, the nature of the vehicles carried on all RoRo vessels is changing, introducing fresh challenges for the entire industry and we are committed to meeting these challenges,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology. “By updating our rules in response to the evolving risk presented by battery-powered electric vehicles and the particular issues these types of vehicles create for car carriers, we are advancing the cause of safety at sea and continuing our 160-year-old mission.”