ABS Verifies 30,000 CBM LNG Carrier and Bunker Vessel Design from HD Hyundai Mipo

ABS issued approval in principle to HD Hyundai Mipo for its design development of a 30,000 CBM liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrying and bunkering vessel.

The design is intended to carry LNG as cargo as well as bunker fuel for a wide variety of receiving vessels. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“The newly developed dual-purpose 30K LNGC/LNGBV highlights our commitment to advancing flexible and sustainable energy transport. By integrating bunkering functions into a LNG carrier, the vessel is designed to meet rising global demand while supporting the maritime sector’s transition to cleaner fuels," said Dongjin Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of Initial Design Division & Detailed Design Division at HD Hyundai Mipo.