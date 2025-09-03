ABS Wavesight Introduces Regulatory Platform
ABS Wavesight, the ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, announced the launch of ABS Wavesight Advantage, a new platform designed to transform regulatory complexity into operational clarity. The platform connects vessels, shore teams, and systems, empowering maritime leaders to make smarter, faster decisions.
ABS Wavesight Advantage delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including real-time validation, emissions benchmarking, pooling and a simplified process of submitting data for statutory verification to ABS through a convenient digital connection. By leveraging AI and predictive analytics, the platform enables users to optimize compliance strategies, reduce operational risk, and improve fleet-wide efficiency.
Key Features of ABS Wavesight Advantage:
- Trusted Brand: Built on ABS’s legacy of maritime experience and regulatory expertise.
- Single Source of Truth: Breaks down silos with real-time, validated data across fleets and stakeholders.
- Seamless Experience: Empowers users to manage emissions pooling and compliance with ease.
- Intelligent Core: AI-driven insights optimize decisions at sea and ashore.
- Scalable Solution: Flexible SaaS architecture grows with your fleet and digital strategy.
- Powerful Choice: A future-ready platform that transforms data into actionable insights.