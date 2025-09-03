ABS Wavesight Introduces Regulatory Platform

ABS Wavesight, the ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, announced the launch of ABS Wavesight Advantage, a new platform designed to transform regulatory complexity into operational clarity. The platform connects vessels, shore teams, and systems, empowering maritime leaders to make smarter, faster decisions.

ABS Wavesight Advantage delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including real-time validation, emissions benchmarking, pooling and a simplified process of submitting data for statutory verification to ABS through a convenient digital connection. By leveraging AI and predictive analytics, the platform enables users to optimize compliance strategies, reduce operational risk, and improve fleet-wide efficiency.

Key Features of ABS Wavesight Advantage: