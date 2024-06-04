ABS Wavesight Updates Its 'My Digital Fleet' Software

Maritime software company ABS Wavesight on Tuesday announced major updates to its My Digital Fleet software aimed at empowering maritime operators to optimize performance, improve energy efficiency and streamline compliance with decarbonization requirements.

The ABS Affiliate maritime software-as-a-service (SaaS) company unveield the updates at the Posidonia trade fair in Athens.

"We are excited to unveil the latest My Digital Fleet software, which represents a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionizing vessel performance monitoring and compliance support," said Staci Satterwhite, ABS Wavesight CEO. "With its innovative features and modernized architecture, MDF empowers shipowners, operators and charterers to optimize performance, reduce fuel consumption, and gain compliance with regulatory requirements, setting a new standard for addressing risk within vessel performance software in the maritime industry."

Powerful and secure, MDF fleet performance software combines operational data with environmental, class and regulatory insights from ABS to quantify risk and make decisions with confidence

“With its deeply rooted connection to ABS, an organization grounded in safety, regulation and compliance, My Digital Fleet brings performance and compliance together all in one platform. Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to remaining at the forefront of regulatory compliance while providing the industry with the solutions they need to optimize performance and meet decarbonization goals,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO and Chairman of ABS Affiliated Companies.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO (Photo: Greg Trauthwein)

One of the standout features of MDF is its EU ETS compliance support, enabling users to accurately track CO2 emissions by vessel and across entire fleets. This functionality provides invaluable assistance in meeting regulatory requirements and facilitates more precise reporting of EU allowances, driving accuracy for commercial use and seamless compliance with emissions regulations.

The redesigned My Digital Fleet also boasts advanced vessel performance monitoring capabilities, offering insights into the impact of hull and propeller condition on propulsion efficiency. By leveraging this powerful tool, operators can gain a comprehensive understanding of fuel usage and wastage, facilitating collaboration between performance and technical teams to optimize vessel conditions. Furthermore, with the integration of dynamic vessel performance models, real-time adjustments to operational conditions can be made, enabling increased power/engine efficiency and reduced fuel overconsumption.

In addition to performance monitoring, new vessel data monitoring capabilities establish a foundation for monitoring and evaluating the quality of data generated by vessels across an organization's fleet. Providing a visual representation of vessel data types and flagging potential issues, this innovative tool offers actionable feedback to enhance data quality at its source.

MDF also introduces a new intuitive interface, featuring an efficient yet robust design to facilitate easy adoption with a focus on providing an instinctive user experience. Moreover, with a new, modernized architecture, MDF offers enhanced connectivity across the ABS Wavesight product portfolio and third-party applications, improved reliability and reduced cost of ownership with true SaaS infrastructure, and top-of-the-line security with SOC2 Type I and Type II and ISO27001 certifications.