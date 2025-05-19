ABS' Wiernicki Addresses Engineering Grads

“Remember, you have been expressly trained to become the leaders of tomorrow. And we will need your leadership vision, not to mention every bit of your ingenuity and sweat, if we are to continue to prosper and grow.”

That was the message for students from ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki at the 141st George Washington University (GW) School of Engineering and Applied Science Graduation Celebration.

In a speech outlining his approach to leadership, he emphasized the enduring importance of people in an increasingly technology-driven industry. He illustrated the point with a story about his father’s experiences in World War II and ultimately to a new life in the United States.

Wiernicki, himself a GW graduate, said: “Lean into these time-tested principles that build on each other and together they will make you a better leader. This is a time-tested, five-part formula for success. Remember the importance of dignity and respect as the foundation of leadership. Be comfortable embracing change and making uncertainty your friend. Pursue the journey of continuous learning as it is essential for success. Recognize the power of innovation and have the courage to create and reinvent yourself and finally understand and never forget the value of resilience.”