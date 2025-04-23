ABS' Wiernicki to Retire at the End of 2025

At the 163rd ABS Annual Members Meeting, the classification society says it has never been stronger, with substantial growth and leading safety performance reported. Key numbers in 2004 included the fleet growing to 300 million gross tons, giving it pole position in global class in global new order share with 22 percent.

At the Members Meeting it was also announed that ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki will step down as Chairman and CEO and retire at the end of 2025, after 14 years at the helm of ABS.

“We have faced many challenges during my tenure, including the pandemic, the marine and offshore industry downturn and unprecedented, and disruptive technology and regulatory driven change. In spite of these events, we were able to move forward with a number of strategic investments that have allowed us to become an industry recognized technology and safety leader,” said Wiernicki.

The leadership of ABS, upon election by the Board of Directors, is expected to pass to the current ABS President and Chief Operating Officer John McDonald, who will become Chairman and CEO from January 1, 2026.