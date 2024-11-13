ACBL Christens ‘Most Powerful’ Towboat Ever to Sail on Mississippi River

American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) and C&C Marine and Repair have christened the M/V ACBL Mariner, said to be the most powerful and capable towboat ever built for operations on the Mississippi River.

The christening ceremony took place in New Orleans in the presence of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

The ACBL Mariner boasts 11,000 horsepower, and can push up to 64 barges up the river at one time.

The vessel is 50 ft wide and 250 ft long, making it the largest inland towboat in the United States.

Also, the ACBL Marine features 10 ft 4-inch propellers, the largest mounted on any inland boat in the country.

“The ACBL Mariner represents our commitment to strength, innovation and sustainability. It’s an investment that will help us continue to lead the maritime, transportation, and logistics sector for generations to come.

“The vessel is part of our strategy to build on our industry leading mainland network that have competitive advantage. With its industry leading horsepower and capability to push the largest number of barges in the Mississippi River, it enhances our operational efficiency, crew comfort, and further reduces our carbon footprint per ton-mile,” said Mike Ellis, CEO of ACBL.