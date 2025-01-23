Marine Link
Friday, January 24, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Acceptance Test Completed for Powerful Dual-Fuel 4-Stroke Engine

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 23, 2025

Source: HD HHI

Source: HD HHI

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries - Engine and Machinery has completed the factory acceptance test (FAT) of the world’s first H54DF HiMSEN engine at HD Hyundai Engine in South Korea.

The 6-cylinder H54DF engine is a dual-fuel engine capable of running on both natural gas and diesel, with a power output of around 12,000 horsepower. It boasts the highest power output per cylinder among 4-stroke engines worldwide. It offers approximately three times the output of existing dual-fuel engines and an 18% increase in power compared to diesel engines.

The test was conducted with the participation of the shipowner (Excelerate Energy), classification society (BV), and shipyard (HHI), with the engine to be installed on the 3407 FSRU currently under construction by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries - Engine and Machinery began engine production at HD Hyundai Engine (Yeongam, South Korea) in October 2022 and has established production facilities capable of producing 200 engines (approximately 1.2 million horsepower) annually.

The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Accuracy Needed for Hard Talk on Ship Emissions

Solving Heat Issues in Ship Energy-System Flow – a Vital Part of the Decarbonization Mix

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week