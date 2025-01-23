Acceptance Test Completed for Powerful Dual-Fuel 4-Stroke Engine

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries - Engine and Machinery has completed the factory acceptance test (FAT) of the world’s first H54DF HiMSEN engine at HD Hyundai Engine in South Korea.

The 6-cylinder H54DF engine is a dual-fuel engine capable of running on both natural gas and diesel, with a power output of around 12,000 horsepower. It boasts the highest power output per cylinder among 4-stroke engines worldwide. It offers approximately three times the output of existing dual-fuel engines and an 18% increase in power compared to diesel engines.

The test was conducted with the participation of the shipowner (Excelerate Energy), classification society (BV), and shipyard (HHI), with the engine to be installed on the 3407 FSRU currently under construction by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries - Engine and Machinery began engine production at HD Hyundai Engine (Yeongam, South Korea) in October 2022 and has established production facilities capable of producing 200 engines (approximately 1.2 million horsepower) annually.



