Pemex Says Port Accident Injures 17 Workers

March 29, 2017

Mexican national oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that an accident at a terminal near the Gulf coast port city of Tampico has injured 17 workers, but none were badly hurt.
 
The company said in a post on its Twitter page that all the workers were receiving medical treatment following the accident at the Madero terminal, which processes both crude oil and other petroleum products.


(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
