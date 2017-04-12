Verifavia Earns Dual Accreditation

Verifavia, an emissions verification company for the aviation and shipping transport sectors, has received a second accreditation by France’s national accreditation body Cofrac as a global EU monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) verifier. This makes Verifavia the first globally accredited verifier to receive dual accreditation under ISO 14065 standard and regulation 757/2015.



This new accreditation by Cofrac follows Verifavia’s recent announcement that it received full EU MRV accreditation from the U.K. Accreditation Service (UKAS), enabling the company to assess or verify any ship anywhere in the world, regardless of country of ownership, flag state or class.



To comply with the EU MRV Regulation, which came into force on July 1, 2015, ship owners and operators of vessels exceeding 5,000 GT and operating in the EU must prepare and submit their ship-specific monitoring plans (MP), detailing the procedures, systems and responsibilities in place to monitor fuel consumption, carbon emissions and associated transport work. With the first regulatory deadline on August 31, 2017, ship owners and operators must act now to ensure timely compliance with the regulation.



Verifavia earned its second accreditation from Cofrac following the completion of a two-day audit at its Paris offices, as well as a witnessed assessment carried out at Compagnie Maritime Nantaise (CMN). The Cofrac audit team was satisfied with the company’s EU MRV procedures, processes and competencies.



To coincide with its most recent accreditation, Verifavia Shipping has launched its free-to-access EU MRV Extranet. The Extranet seeks to optimise and streamline the EU MRV compliance process by providing Verifavia’s customers with a sophisticated platform for the secure, efficient, and real-time online assessment of EU MRV MPs.



Verifavia has worked with several leading shipping companies since July 2015 – when the regulation came into force – to ensure that they have the right systems, capabilities and understanding to comply with the legislation.



With five months to go until the first legal deadline, the shipping MRV regulation remains a pressing reality for more than 12,000 vessels visiting EU ports.