Scorpio Bulkers Acquires Four Vessels
Scorpio Bulkers, announced that it has entered into two separate agreements with unaffiliated third parties to acquire three Ultramax dry bulk vessels and one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel.
Scorpio Bulkers, announced that it has entered into two separate agreements with unaffiliated third parties to acquire three Ultramax dry bulk vessels and one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News