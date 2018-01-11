Nexans Acquires BE CableCon

French company Nexans has acquired a controlling interest in Denmark-based BE CableCon, which supplies cable kits to wind turbine companies.

The acquisition is part of Nexans’ strategy aimed at reinforcing the Group’s portfolio of activities and accelerating its growth in the renewable energy segment.

The acquisition is an illustration of the recently-announced “Paced for Growth” strategy aimed at developing Nexans’ business beyond manufacturing cables to provide customers with complete, fully-integrated cable services.