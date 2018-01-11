Marine Link
Nexans Acquires BE CableCon

January 11, 2018

Nexans' New Cable-Laying Vessel to Bring More Clean Energy to the World. Photo: Nexans

 French company Nexans has acquired a controlling interest in Denmark-based BE CableCon, which supplies cable kits to wind turbine companies.

 
The acquisition is part of Nexans’ strategy aimed at reinforcing the Group’s portfolio of activities and accelerating its growth in the renewable energy segment.
 
The acquisition is an illustration of the recently-announced “Paced for Growth” strategy aimed at developing Nexans’ business beyond manufacturing cables to provide customers with complete, fully-integrated cable services.
 
Klaus Moller, CEO of BE CableCon, will head the new Nexans subsidiary company. He said, “Joining the Nexans Group with its expertise in cable production and global footprint will provide the ideal platform to take our business to the next level. We look forward to expanding beyond Northern Europe to work with global OEMs as well as addressing new markets in the North American and Asia-Pacific regions.”
 
