MarineSolar Conducts Pilot Trial of Photovoltaic Energy System

Clean energy company MarineSolar Energy Solutions has conducted a pilot trial of its NanoDeck photovoltaic (PV) energy system on RTM Cook, a Rio Tinto-owned vessel, as part of a non-commercial evaluation of the technology in real-world marine conditions.

The trial marks a significant step in testing MarineSolar’s energy-saving PV technologies under some of the most challenging real-world marine conditions. NanoDeck is designed to deliver retrofittable renewable power for ships both at sea and in port, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Over several months at sea, the system has demonstrated durability, withstanding powerful waves and high winds, while continuing to operate and transmit data. Early results confirm the technology’s potential to reduce fuel consumption, offering ship operators both carbon reduction and access to renewable power onboard.

MarineSolar’s NanoDeck system is designed to generate supplementary power for ships from solar energy. The company is exploring how the technology could be integrated with other emerging marine energy solutions, including alternative propulsion technologies and lower-emission fuels.