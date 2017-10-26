JA Moody Acquires Pima Valve

Acquisition expands operational capabilities to include design and manufacturing and demonstrates commitment to U.S. based manufacturing sector. Moody says that it will provide a broader suite of products for its marine and commercial customer base.

JA Moody, a privately held family business with its headquarters in Malvern, PA, that has been distributing valves and actuators to the U.S. DOD and commercial entities for 65 years, today announced that it’s parent company has completed the acquisition of Pima Valve.

Pima Valve, headquartered in Chandler, Arizona produces a wide variety of bronze, flanged marine products and is a recognized leader in the commercial and marine valve market for multi-turn product.

In 2017 Pima Valve celebrated its 50th year in business. Its in-house design and production team have designed and manufactured valves for every navy ship class. Pima Valve’s manufacturing facility is located on the Gila River Indian Reservation and all manufacturing is credited toward DOD Prime Contractors Small Disadvantaged Business subcontracting goals.

Lisa Buzan Smith, President of JA Moody and Pima Valve, said, “Our acquisition of Pima Valve marks an important step forward in our strategy of providing our customers with a complete set of flow control solutions. We are particularly proud to be the successor to the outstanding leadership provided by Mr. Al Link. Notably, for the customers of Pima Valve, aside from Mr. Link’s well deserved retirement, we have retained the entire Pima Valve leadership, design and production team.”

Frank Buzan, Chairman of JA Moody and Pima Valve stated that, “Our commitment to the US Marine industry is unwavering and we are proud to add a leading design and manufacturing operation to our family of businesses.”

Scott Beardsley, Vice President Sales for JA Moody added, “The focus from the beginning has been to strive for excellence, offering high quality, Made in America products, and with this acquisition we gain a very valuable and focused valve manufacturer that has a proven track record.”

About JA Moody:

JA Moody is a privately held distribution business with its headquarters in Malvern, PA and technical sales offices in Malvern, PA, Chesapeake, VA, Jacksonville, FL, and Mobile, AL. JA Moody distributes Navy and Commercial valves and actuators nationwide. JA Moody’s sister company, Moody Marine Service provides repair and maintenance services from its Jacksonville, FL and Chesapeake, VA facilities and coming soon San Diego, CA. www.jamoody.com and www.pimavalve.com