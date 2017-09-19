Keeping Asia Abreast of IMO Activities

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is attending the 34th session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in in Bohol Island, Philippines (19-21 September) to update the Maritime Transport Working Group on its latest activities.

IMO is looking forward to enhancing cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members, particularly in pursuing the Kuala Lumpur Transport Strategic Plan which seeks to ensure a sustainable transport network, including low carbon modes of transport.

IMO also wishes to further promote the implementation of ASEAN Oil Spill Response Action Plan (OSRAP).

IMO will share the outcomes of a workshop held in the region in May 2017 on a key IMO treaty supporting the free flow of international maritime traffic – the Facilitation Convention (FAL) which has the potential to reduce transport costs and contribute to sustainable development in the region.