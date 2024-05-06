Adm. Craig Faller to Chair Surface Navy Association Board

Retired Adm. Craig Faller has assumed the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Surface Navy Association (SNA), a nonprofit promoting coordination and communication among military, business and academic communities with an interest in naval surface warfare and forces.

Faller succeeds retired Adm. Vern Clark, who has been chairman since 2020.

In addition to numerous ashore assignments including Chief of Naval Legislative Affairs; senior military assistant to the Secretary of Defense, Faller served at sea aboard USS South Carolina (CGN 37), USS Peterson (DD 969) USS Enterprise (CVN 65) and USS John Hancock (DD-981). As commanding officer of USS Stethem (DDG 63), he deployed to the Arabian Gulf and participated in maritime interception operations in support of United Nations sanctions against Iraq. During his tour as commanding officer of USS Shiloh (CG 67), he assisted victims of the devastating tsunami off Indonesia. Finally, as Commander, John C. Stennis Strike Group/Carrier Strike Group 3, he deployed to the Middle East supporting Operations New Dawn (Iraq) and Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan). Retiring in 2021 as the commander of the U.S. Southern Command, Faller currently serves on boards or as a trustee of corporations, organizations and universities.

Admiral Clark had numerous ashore and sea assignments culminating in becoming the 27th chief of Naval Operations in 2000. After retiring in 2005 he served on a number of boards or as trustees of corporations, organizations, and universities. Adm. Clark succeeded Admiral James Hogg as Chairman of the SNA Board of Directors.

President of SNA Retired Vice Adm. Rick Hunt said, “The association has been incredibly fortunate to have Admiral Vern Clark as the chairman for the last four years. Not long after he became the chairman, we went into the pandemic. He helped keep the association on the right course and to navigate all the challenges and changes necessary to come out of this time with a strong mission that has continued to grow the association; to make us as relevant as ever to the surface warfare community. Surface Warriors have benefited from his leadership and his dedication to his shipmates, past, present, and future. SNA’s success in maintaining a strong membership, growing participation in our symposiums and professional development events, active chapters, and sound financial health, is in no small part due to his contributions. He will be missed.”

Upon taking over Adm. Faller said, “I am honored and humbled to be elected as the Surface Navy Association Chairman of the Board. I want to personally thank Admiral Vern Clark for his outstanding service to SNA and for investing in a thorough turnover. SNA is the professional association for U.S. Navy Surface Warfare. It is exciting to be on a team dedicated to the belief that the Surface Naval Force represents the core of our naval capability as a nation and is a naval force without peer."