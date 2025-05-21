Marine Link
Wednesday, May 21, 2025

ADM Lunday Nominated to be next USCG Commandant

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 21, 2025

President Trump nominated ADM Kevin Lunday to serve as the 28th Commandant of the Coast Guard. USCG Photo

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has charged the Coast Guard to “revolutionize how it functions and operate,” speaking at the Coast Guard Academy Commencement ceremony. “The Coast Guard must not simply evolve. It must revolutionize how it functions and operates to ensure decisive advantage over adversaries. This requires a fundamental change. Force Design 2028 (FD28) is the bold blueprint needed to drive urgent action and win.”

The Secretary also announced President Trump’s nomination of ADM Kevin Lunday to serve as the 28th Commandant of the Coast Guard. ADM Lunday will continue serving as Acting Commandant until confirmed by the U.S. Senate. His previous assignments include 38th Vice Commandant, Atlantic Area Commander, Commander Fourteenth Coast Guard District, and Commander Coast Guard Cyber Command. A judge advocate and military judge, ADM Lunday has served in a number of intelligence, legal, and operations assignments including command afloat and ashore. Stay tuned to MyCG for more on ADM Lunday and his Senior Leadership Team.

