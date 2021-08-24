ADNOC Logistics & Services Acquires Six Stan Tugs from Damen

ADNOC Logistics & Services has acquired six line boats to provide critical marine services across petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi.

The company, the shipping and maritime logistics branch of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said all the vessels are of the Damen Stan Tug 1606 type and were contracted directly from Sharjah-based Albwardy Damen.

The steel-hulled, twin-screw vessels are powered by two Caterpillar engines providing nearly 16 tonnes of bollard pull.

"With their proven design, these line boats enable ADNOC L&S to continue providing reliable and efficient operations to the Petroleum Ports Authority (PPA) in Abu Dhabi," ADNOC L&S said.

Line boats are multi-purpose boats used by ADNOC L&S’ Logistics and Marine Services for assisting in berthing and unberthing tankers, and handling hoses, at the oil terminals.



