ADNOC's New LNG Carriers to Feature Silverstream Air Lubrication

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

U.K.-based Silverstream Technologies announced it has secured an order to supply its air lubrication system for a series of six new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers being built for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) by China's CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard Group Co. Ltd.

Scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026, the six new 175,000-cubic-meter-capacity (CBM) vessels will be the first LNG carriers built at Jiangnan Shipyard and among the first Chinese-built LNG carriers fitted with an air lubrication technology.

Silverstream’s air lubrication technology improves efficiency by generating a uniform carpet of microbubbles across the full flat bottom of a vessel, reducing friction between the hull and the water. The Silverstream System for ADNOC's newbuilds will deliver a 5-10% net fuel burn and CO2 emissions reduction, the company said.

The order is among several recently won by Silverstream in China. Earlier this month, the company announced it signed a deal with China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) to install air lubrication on four 175,000cbm LNG carriers being built at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), plus options for two additional vessels.

Silverstream also revealed it has secured orders to supply its systems for 12 new 16,000 TEU, dual fuel LNG containerships being built at China's YZJ shipyard, part of the CSSC Group.