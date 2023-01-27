Marine Link
Friday, January 27, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

ADNOC's New LNG Carriers to Feature Silverstream Air Lubrication

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 27, 2023

(Image: Silverstream Technologies)

(Image: Silverstream Technologies)

U.K.-based Silverstream Technologies announced it has secured an order to supply its air lubrication system for a series of six new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers being built for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) by China's CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard Group Co. Ltd.

Scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026, the six new 175,000-cubic-meter-capacity (CBM) vessels will be the first LNG carriers built at Jiangnan Shipyard and among the first Chinese-built LNG carriers fitted with an air lubrication technology.

Silverstream’s air lubrication technology improves efficiency by generating a uniform carpet of microbubbles across the full flat bottom of a vessel, reducing friction between the hull and the water. The Silverstream System for ADNOC's newbuilds will deliver a 5-10% net fuel burn and CO2 emissions reduction, the company said.

The order is among several recently won by Silverstream in China. Earlier this month, the company announced it signed a deal with China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) to install air lubrication on four 175,000cbm LNG carriers being built at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), plus options for two additional vessels.

Silverstream also revealed it has secured orders to supply its systems for 12 new 16,000 TEU, dual fuel LNG containerships being built at China's YZJ shipyard, part of the CSSC Group.

Marine News takes a deep dive into the U.S. offshore wind industry, where stakeholders across the supply chain—on land and at sea—can expect a raft of new challenges and opportunities.
Read the Magazine

ZF Marine Transmissions are a Top Choice for Offshore Vessels

Vessel Conversions Gaining Favor in US Offshore Wind

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week