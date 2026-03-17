Advanced Navigation Raises $110M Series C to Support Increased PNT Technology Demand

Advanced Navigation, a leader in navigation and autonomous systems, announced it has successfully raised $110 million in a Series C funding round. The raise marks a shift in the global autonomy race as national demand for alternative Positioning, Navigation, Timing (PNT) technologies reaches an all-time high.

The round was led by Airtree Ventures, with participation from Quadrant Private Equity and the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC). These investors join a cohort of existing backers including Main Sequence, KKR, In-Q-Tel, Alpha Intelligence Capital, The Hon. Malcolm Turnbull AC and OIF Ventures.

“As autonomous vehicles scale into contested and high-stakes frontiers, the world’s reliance on any single navigation technology has evolved from a technical limitation into a systemic vulnerability," said Chris Shaw, CEO and co-founder. "To power the next generation of autonomous systems, Advanced Navigation is combining deep learning software with high-precision hardware to help systems conquer the extremes across sea, land, air and space.”

This “Hard Tech” approach to navigation has made the company a partner to the world’s largest defense and technology giants, including Anduril, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hanwha, BHP, Rheinmetall and Intuitive Machines. Following a year of triple-digit growth, the company is accelerating its global expansion, scaling its deep tech operational and engineering presence across the U.S. and European markets.

Software-Defined Navigation for an Unpredictable World

In today’s landscape, GPS is no longer a reliable single source of truth. Challenges once considered "edge cases," like electronic warfare threats, GPS spoofing, and infrastructure-denied regions, are now a daily reality.

Leveraging a deep heritage in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-precision sensing, Advanced Navigation is deploying a layered, multi-sensor architecture designed to operate with total autonomy, even when GPS signals are degraded or lost.

At the core of this architecture is AdNav Intelligence (AI), the company’s software fusion engine. It continuously combines and cross checks data from multiple sensors in real time, while adapting to each mission’s requirements. This ensures autonomous vehicles, aircraft, ships and robots understand exactly where they are and keep moving with confidence, no matter the environment.

Global Expansion

With more than 100,000 systems deployed across global nations, Advanced Navigation’s market presence has reached critical mass, with over 80% of revenue generated in the United States and Europe.

This investment will accelerate the establishment of PNT Centers of Excellence across these priority markets, anchoring the company’s next phase of global growth. The centers will embed highly specialized engineering teams directly within key regions, building trusted, on-the-ground capability that strengthens national resilience, secures supply chains, and reinforces long-term technical leadership.

In parallel, the centers will enable targeted technology acquisitions, expanding Advanced Navigation’s sensor stack across robotics, photonics, vision, artificial intelligence and quantum sensing.