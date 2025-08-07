Marine Link
Advancing Hydrography in the Great Lakes

August 7, 2025

In this live webinar, you’ll discover how our latest hydrographic survey innovations, developed and refined across multiple years of Great Lakes operations, can support your infrastructure, energy, and environmental initiatives.

Hydrospatial experts from NV5, NOAA, and Exail will be presenting.

We’ll highlight:

- Survey efficiencies that cut timelines without compromising quality

- Integration of hydrographic, terrestrial, and topobathymetric lidar data

- Real-world applications that power better planning and decision-making

Wednesday, August 27 at 1:00 PM CT / 2 PM ET.

