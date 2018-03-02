Marine Link
Coast Guard Issues Severe Weather Advisory for VA Ports

March 2, 2018

The Captain of the Port Hampton Roads has imposed restrictions due to onset of storm force winds and heavy seas at the entrance to Chesapeake Bay Friday.
 
Effective at 3 a.m. Friday, no vessels may enter or depart Chesapeake Bay, and no vessels over 2,000 gross tons may move within the port without obtaining permission from the COTP or his designated representative.
 
These restrictions are anticipated to last until approximately 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, 2018, but are subject to adjustment based on conditions.
 
Vessels under 2,000 gross tons will be permitted to move within the port, but should do so with extreme caution. If a vessel or vessel representative believes there are circumstances that require a vessel to arrive or depart during the time of this restriction, they may request an exception from the COTP. To reach the COTP to obtain permission to transit during the restrictions, contact the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center at 757-638-6637.
 
“Storm force winds, heavy seas, and existing cold water temperatures make this a very serious storm,” said Capt. Rick Wester, Captain of the Port Hampton Roads. “In addition, our boats, cutters and helicopters most likely will be unable to launch and assist until conditions subside." 
