AEGIR-Marine Wins Schuttevaer Award

AEGIR-Marine won the Schuttevaer Award 2025 in recognition for its pioneering techniques of remanufacturing in the maritime industry. This has involved AEGIR-Marine’s establishment of the Maritime Remanufacturing Network which aims to accelerate sustainability in the maritime industry. The award was presented during the Schuttevaer Expo, a maritime knowledge sharing and networking event held at RDM Rotterdam, theNetherlands and organized by the Dutch media outlet Schuttevaer.

The Schuttevaer Award 2025 was presented to AEGIR-Marine based on votes received from a jury of maritime industry professionals and visitors to the Schuttevaer Expo event. Votes were cast after the four finalists had each given a short presentation pitch about their particular subject. The three other finalists were Groeneveldt Marine Construction, Mourik EGP, and Nedcargo & Den Bosch Max.

AEGIR-Marine’s Commercial Director Paul Grizell attended the Schuttevaer Expo to present the aims and interim findings of the Maritime Remanufacturing Network. “By setting up the Maritime Remanufacturing Network, we wanted to concentrate on increasing the lifespan of ship components through the process of remanufacturing,” he said.

“Remanufacturing really is a ground-breaking technique for the maritime industry,” Grizell added.“The traditional activities of repairing, overhauling or reconditioning keep components in operational service for a certain—but limited—amount of time. Remanufacturing, on the other hand, brings components back to their original new-build specifications. A whole new lease of life that yields substantial economic and environmental benefits.”

AEGIR-Marine established the Maritime Remanufacturing Network in 2023 to share knowledge and expertise about the process of remanufacturing. The Network’s inaugural project involves there manufacturing of a 20-year-old tunnel thruster. AEGIR-Marine is cooperating with the DelftUniversity of Technology, classification society Bureau Veritas, and shipping company JR Shipping inthe execution of this first project.