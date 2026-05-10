Chouest Group Orders Robotic Welder

HD Hyundai Robotics USA has secured an order for its robotic welding solution, ArcLift GO, from Chouest Group Shipyards. Under this contract, robotic welding systems will be supplied to three Chouest Group shipyards in North America, including Louisiana, and one shipyard in Brazil.

Recently, the shortage of skilled welders in the U.S. shipbuilding industry has evolved beyond a temporary labor issue into a structural challenge that constrains overall productivity and competitiveness. In response, HD Hyundai Robotics has presented a realistic solution whereby robots can effectively replace and complement skilled labor through a phased approach encompassing technology validation, process optimization, and large-scale deployment.

In addition, automation technologies are gaining strategic importance in the United States, with initiatives such as the proposed "Robot Security Act," aimed at strengthening supply chain resilience and technological sovereignty in shipbuilding and manufacturing. Anticipating this policy direction, HD Hyundai Robotics has continuously expanded cooperation with U.S. shipyards, and this order represents the outcome of such efforts.

ArcLift GO is a robotic welding solution that delivers uniform and stable weld quality, significantly reducing dependence on skilled welders. The plug and play solution is supported by intuitive operating software, enabling flexible responses to diverse geometries and working environments. As a result, even operators with limited robotic experience can simultaneously operate two to three robots.

This order marks HD Hyundai Robotics' first robotic solution project for the U.S. shipbuilding industry.



