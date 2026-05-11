H&K Services B.V. Acquired by Svanehoj

The marine pump specialist, Svanehoj, has further expanded its marine service and aftersales business in the Benelux region by acquiring H&K Services B.V., a Dutch company specializing in the service and repair of marine fuel and cargo gas pumps. H&K Services will operate under the Svanehoj EPS name from its current location in Stellendam, Netherlands, close to Svanehoj’s regional service site in Oud Gastel. The transaction closed on May 1, 2026.

In recent years, Svanehoj has made investments in a global service and aftersales network, strengthening proximity to customers and ensuring fast, proactive support worldwide. Now, the expansion continues with the acquisition of H&K Services.

The acquisition of H&K Services follows last year’s acquisition of European Pumps Services (EPS) B.V. in Oud Gastel, now serving as Svanehoj’s main service hub in Benelux. As the official distributor and service provider for two other major ITT brands, Bornemann and Goulds Pumps, Svanehoj EPS delivers turnkey solutions, backed by in-house engineering and project management capabilities.

The transaction follows a period of constructive dialogue between Svanehoj and H&K Services, resulting in an agreement benefitting both parties. The H&K business will be integrated directly into Svanehoj EPS, led by Managing Director Frank Hansen, while remaining at its current location in Stellendam, 50 km northwest of the main EPS site, to continue servicing large pumps for overhaul. Founder John Huizer will continue as Technical Manager at Svanehoj EPS, while co-owner Bert De Korte plans to retire.

The Benelux region is a key maritime and energy market in Europe, with natural gas playing an increasingly important role, particularly in the Netherlands. At the same time, the global LNG carrier fleet has more than doubled over the past decade to exceed 800 vessels, while the number of LNG-fueled vessels has grown to more than 600 ships in operation today, reflecting a broader shift towards cleaner marine fuels. This development is contributing to increased activity and demand for service and maintenance of gas pumps and related equipment, with Svanehoj well positioned to support this development through its integrated network of service hubs in Denmark, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Dubai.