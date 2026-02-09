Marine Link
AET Adds Hybrid Electric Dynamic Positioning Shuttle Tanker

Digital rendering of AET’s first hybrid electric dynamic positioning shuttle tanker Credit: Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd.

AET signed an agreement for its first hybrid electric Dynamic Positioning Shuttle Tanker (DPST), designed to be dual-fuel, lower-emissions-ready and secured on long-term charter.  

AET operates one of the world’s largest DPST fleets, with 17 vessels deployed across Brazil and Norway, and further growth planned. With dual-fuel capability across all tanker segments, the addition of hybrid electric propulsion further broadens lower-emissions optionality for customers while enhancing competitiveness.

The agreement was signed with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corp. for the construction of a 154,000-dwt Suezmax DPST equipped with an Electric Energy Storage (EES) system and designed to be dual-fuel ethanol-ready, with projected delivery in 2028.

