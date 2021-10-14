AET Completes its First LNG Bunkering in the US

Oil tanker operator AET said Thursday it had recently completed its first-ever liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering in the U.S., working in coordination with Shell to refuel the LNG dual-fuel Aframax tanker Pacific Ruby outside Port Canaveral in Florida.

The transfer of 600 metric tons of marine LNG onto the 113,305 DWT petroleum tanker from the Q-LNG 4000 bunker barge was completed within three hours while the entire bunkering operations took nine hours, AET said.

The operation was coordinated by AET and Shell NA LNG LLC while Pacific Ruby was on its way from Houston bound for Rotterdam.

"This bunkering milestone also represents further progress in AET’s commitment to reduce the environmental impact of shipping by using lower emission fuels worldwide. At the same time, it also represents another example of the rapid extension of LNG bunkering facilities in the US and globally, allowing LNG supply for transatlantic tanker routes between Europe and the US," AET said.

Tahir Faruqui, Head of Shell Downstream LNG said: “The shipping sector must find fuels for the long-term, but also act today. LNG is a clear choice for immediate reduction in shipping emissions. It is a fuel in transition that offers potential pathways via bio and synthetic LNG for developing zero emission options."

LNG emits approximately 25% less CO2 than conventional marine fuels in providing the same amount of propulsion power, AET said.

AET has invested in 11 LNG dual-fuel vessels, three Aframaxes already in operations in the Atlantic, one Aframax to be delivered for operations in the Pacific in Q4 2021 and two DPSTs operating in North and Barents Seas. Another five dual-fuel VLCCs are at newbuilding stage to be delivered in 2022 and 2023.