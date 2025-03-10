AET, Fleetzero Team Up for ‘World’s Longest-Range’ Hybrid-Electric Vessel

AET, a member of the MISC Group and owner and operator of maritime transportation assets, has signed an agreement with Fleetzero, a supplier of modular marine batteries for hybrid and electric ships, for the development of the world’s longest-range plug-in hybrid-electric vessel.

Under the agreement, one of AET's Lightering Support Vessels (LSV) will be retrofitted with a plug-in hybrid-electric system.

The vessel will operate primarily on battery power, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 82% when compared to conventional LSVs2 on a tank-to-wake3 basis.

This is estimated to avoid 1,220 tonnes of greenhouse gases significantly reducing fuel consumption and maintenance costs, while maintaining high safety standards.

“This partnership marks a pivotal step in our decarbonization journey and energy transition strategy. We are proud to partner Fleetzero in developing the world’s largest plug-in hybrid-electric LSV, reinforcing our commitment to innovative and sustainable solutions in the maritime industry.

“By integrating plug-in hybrid electric solutions into our fleet, we are transforming ambition into action to deliver more energy with less emissions. This pilot project also allows us to evaluate the feasibility and operational performance of this technology, paving the way for potential deployment across AET’s and potentially MISC’s fleet,” said Mr Zahid Osman, President & Group CEO of MISC Group.

“We are so excited about this project because it promises to advance marine electrification in a commercially viable way, and the impact is immense – drastically reducing emissions from the vessel operations.

“Many of us at Fleetzero have served at sea as mariners, and we designed our technology to enhance mariner safety and ease of operations, not only to improve emissions and efficiency. Fleetzero's technology is built by mariners for mariners,” added Steven Henderson, Co-Founder & CEO of Fleetzero.